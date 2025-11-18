How Marshmallows Historically Evolved From Ancient Medicine to Gooey Treat Once Reserved for Gods

Tom Blank of Weird History Food looked at the history of the marshmallow, noting how it historically evolved from ancient medicine to a gooey treat that was once only reserved for gods. Blank further notes that while marshmallows are sweet, they are made with certain items that certainly do not read as sweet, nor are they vegetarian, kosher, or halal.

Gelatin is in everything from Jell-O to pharmaceuticals, but when it comes to eating marshmallows, few folks imagine they’re devouring a puree of cow skin and pig bone. The ickiness factor aside, the inclusion of gelatin also means that traditional marshmallows aren’t vegetarian, vegan, kosher, nor halal.So if any of those things are important to you, look for a brand without the gelatin

Lori Dorn
Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



