The Amazing History of How Color Film Techniques Evolved Over the Last Century

Wired took a look at the history of how color has been used in the film industry over the past 100 years, specifically noting how the color film process started, the various techniques that have developed over time and the amazing digital technologies available in modern times.

Before they figured out how to shoot film in color, filmmakers were painting their footage, frame-by-frame. Fast forward a century and the HDR technology available to colorists means we are to see more detail than ever on our screens. From technicolor to color grading, color in the movies has had a fascinating 116 year history.


