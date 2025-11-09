A Fascinating Archive of Evidence String Boards

Deadpool Leakaversary
image via Vault of Culture

Shawn Gilmore, an English professor at the University of Illinois, has compiled a fascinating archive of what he calls Narrative String Theory (NST) – the prolific use of evidence string boards and other obsessive investigative detritus that has been featured in popular culture.

An ongoing series by Shawn Gilmore, … collecting all known appearances of “narrative string theory” (string walls, walls and floors littered with paperwork by obsessives, etc.).

Evidence String Board
Gilmore spoke with the Slate podcast Decoder Ring about this collection on an episode titled “The Red String Board Conspiracy”.

via Neatorama

