A Satirical Australian News Segment Reports That ‘Everything Is Awful’ All Around the World

Australian satirist Mark Humphries delivered a forthright, if not completely honest, news report stating that everything is awful. The sketch, written by Humphries and fellow satirist Evan Williams, details the worldwide crises regarding the economy, pandemic, Ukraine, floods and other natural disasters, honeybees, and of course, monkeypox.

