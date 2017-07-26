Laughing Squid

Every ‘That’s What She Said’ Ever on The Office

Micheal Scott (Steve Carell) and his amusing band of employees let loose in a compilation featuring every “that’s what she said” blurted out on NBC‘s The Office.

This is a long one…

