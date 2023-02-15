Epic Cello Quartet Covers Nirvana, Iron Maiden, and System of a Down Songs

A talented cello quartet with Epic Symphonic Rock performed incredible orchestral covers of heavy metal songs during a live show in Lima, Peru. The songs included Nirvana (Medley), Iron Maiden (“The Trooper”), and System of a Down (“Chop Suey!”). The rich baritone of the instruments added a somber but hearty tone to each song.

If you missed it, here are in one single video the three songs that the “Epic Cello Quartet” ever played during a 2018 Epic Symphonic Rock show in Lima, Perú..