Brooklyn Roommates Clear Out Their Apartment Once a Month to Host an Entire Orchestra Inside

Although it seems unconventional there’s a reason for the madness. We’re trying to change the way that you might see an orchestra play. There is a special dynamic and a feeling in the room that you won’t get in a recording studio or in a public venue. It’s this unique sound and sense of community that is attracting musicians from all over the country to participate.

Musician roommates Evan Tyor and Luke McGinnis amazingly clear out their 500 square foot Brooklyn apartment in order to host an entire orchestra inside . To prepare, the two men remove everything from the apartment that has nothing to do with music, including doors, so that the maximum number of musicians can come in and play . These monthly musical meetings have become known as “ The Apartment Sessions ” and feature musicians from all over the country.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!