Engineer Builds His Own Mechanical Prosthetic Fingers to Replace the Four Missing From His Left Hand

Mechanical Engineer Ian Davis of Acme Works Fab brilliantly built himself fully mechanical prosthetic fingers to replace the four missing on his left hand. Davis is left hand dominant, so was really important for him to regain the use of that hand. Luckily he had the skills and the motivation to do so.

Davis started out with an Arduino controlled prototype in early 2019 and has built up from there.

Davis shared how he puts the prosthetics on.

I’ve been asked a couple times how I put my hand on (doning) so I threw this quick video together for you.

At this point in time, Davis has a fully functional set of mechanical fingers and is focusing on showing others how to do this for themselves.

Part 1 of my DIY prosthetic hand series of videos. This video covers how to wax cast and pour a plaster positive of your hand in preparation to fabricate a socket as a base to attach fingers and build your own partial hand prosthetic device.

via The Awesomer