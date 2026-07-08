Unique Electric Guitars Made From Discarded Car Engine Cylinder Heads

Slovenian artist Vlado Plateis turns discarded car engine cylinder heads into truly unique, stunning electric guitars.

Plateis guitars are handcrafted from reclaimed automotive engine parts — discarded by machines, reborn through music …These parts once helped engines roar on the road. Now they roar in a different way: through strings, pickups and amplifiers.

Plateis shared that he likes to keep the industrial character of the original part while creating an instrument that pays homage to the engine itself.

I keep the original industrial character of the engine head visible, so every instrument carries the shape, marks and history of the part it came from. But these are not just wall pieces or decorative objects. They are built to be played.

He also explained that these guitars are not for everyone due to their size and weight.

The project sits somewhere between car culture, guitar making, metalwork and upcycling. It is called Plateis Guitars, with the slogan “Not for everyone,” which feels accurate. They are heavy, unusual, loud, and definitely not designed to disappear politely into the background.