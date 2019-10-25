‘Getting Cold’, A Series of Five Artful Experiments Envisioning Endothermic Process Temperature Drops

Yan Liang of the award winning series Beautiful Chemistry has created “Getting Cold”, a stunning sequel to their 2017 short film “Getting Hot”. Like its predecessor, “Getting Cold” is a series of artful scientific experiments that use an infrared thermal imaging camera to envision a temperature drop within endothermic processes.

Five spontaneous endothermic processes include liquid evaporation, ice melting, urea dissolving, the reaction between barium hydroxide and ammonium chloride, and the reaction between baking soda and vinegar.