Amazing Restored Footage Showing the Construction of the Empire State Building in 1930

This film is a compilation of restored, enhanced & colorized film footage involving the construction of the Empire State Building (ESB) in New York nearly a century ago. It shows how the base of the building is laid, how all parts are produced in nearby steel works, how steel parts are riveted together, the dangers of working at such high construction altitudes and the completion of the ESB.