Emperor Palpatine Attacks Luke Skywalker With ‘Force Lightning’ Generated From a Musical Tesla Coil

Coder Wayne Keenan quite skillfully recreated the famous scene from Star Wars VI: Return of the Jedi in which Emporer Palpatine (Darth Sidious) confronted Luke Skywalker with powerful “Force Lightning” using suspended Star Wars action figures and a strategically placed Tesla coil. The electrical current even plays “The Imperial March” for good measure as it bombards the helpless Skywalker.

Here’s the original scene from the film.

