The Sounds of Popular Emojis Recreated on Guitar

Musician Davidlap, who makes incredibly creative use of his amazing string instrument skills, recreated the sounds of popular emojis with his guitar and other appropriate accoutrements. Included in this sonorous list were a UFO, water, a cruise ship foghorn, a monkey, a cat, a violin, an old-school telephone ring, a chicken, a doggo, a heart, and a spooky ghost.

I tried to recreate the sound of some emojis with the guitar. Getting close to some of them wasn’t easy :) some sounds are taken from previous videos. NOTE: all sounds are made on guitar, most using normal clean sound, distortion, delay. Only in some cases have I used other pedals!