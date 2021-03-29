Laughing Squid

A Compilation of Vehicles Making Emergency Stops on a Runaway Truck Ramp Filled With Dirt

Engineering and Architecture (previously) created a short but very informative compilation showing vehicles making emergency stops on a runaway truck ramp that’s filled with dirt to dissipate the energy of a crash, making for a controlled exit and keeping injuries to a minimum. This ramp creates a safer environment for both the drivers who can’t stop for some reason and for those driving near them.

A runaway truck ramp is a traffic device that enables vehicles, which are having braking problems to safely stop. It is typically a long, sand- or gravel-filled lane connected to a steep downhill grade section of a main road, and is designed to accommodate large trucks or buses.


