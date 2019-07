Video editor the rocketman has very cleverly juxtaposed the 1983 music video for the Sir Elton John song “I’m Still Standing” alongside the staged version from the 2019 Taron Eggerton biopic Rocketman (previously). While a couple of details were overlooked, the film version appears to have done a good job in replicating the music video.

This video is edited so that the scenes from the official video clip match with the movie version!

Here’s the original music video from 1983.