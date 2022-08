Machine Learning AI Generates Images to Match the Imaginative Lyrics of the ELO Song ‘Mr. Blue Sky’

Video editor SolarProphet put the iconic ELO song “Mr. Blue Sky” through the machine-learning AI Midjourney to create computer-generated images for the imaginative lyrics of the song. The results are quite accurate, if not a bit creepy after a while.

Mr. Blue Sky – But every lyric is an AI generated image

We previously wrote about the music video made to accompany the song on its 41st birthday in 2019.