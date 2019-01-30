Laughing Squid

A Brilliant Animated Video Celebrating 41 Years of the Iconic Electric Light Orchestra Song ‘Mr. Blue Sky’

On January 28, 1978, the Electric Light Orchestra released their iconic A-Side song “Mr. Blue Sky” from their seventh album Out of the Blue. 41 years later, band co-founder Jeff Lynne announced that in celebration of the anniversary, a brilliantly animated video had been created to illustrate the song.




