A Brilliant Animated Video Celebrating 41 Years of the Iconic Electric Light Orchestra Song ‘Mr. Blue Sky’

On January 28, 1978, the Electric Light Orchestra released their iconic A-Side song “Mr. Blue Sky” from their seventh album Out of the Blue. 41 years later, band co-founder Jeff Lynne announced that in celebration of the anniversary, a brilliantly animated video had been created to illustrate the song.
Celebrating 41 years today since we first released 'Mr. Blue Sky' in the UK! Watch the full animated video here: https://t.co/KZEA2gqQ3k pic.twitter.com/QWfr3cIyMt
