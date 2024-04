Parkour Athlete ‘Elevator-Man’ Scales the Walls of a Narrow Hallway Like Spider-Man

Parkour athlete Nico Fischer skillfully scaled a narrow hallway, jumping back and forth between the walls like Spider-Man. Fischer made it look easy, but it takes a great deal of training and confidence to get that good at it and even was given his own superhero name “Elevator Man”.

Spider-Man or Prince of Persia? That was the question so far. But Aziz Tricking gave me my very own superhero name: «ELEVATOR-MAN»

More of Fischer’s Amazing Climbs

via The Awesomer