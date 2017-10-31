The Elephants of the Oregon Zoo Gleefully Squish Some Giant Pumpkins to Celebrate the Fall Season

To celebrate the autumn season, caretakers at the Oregon Zoo set out giant gourds of squash (including pumpkins) inside the elephant area and invited the beautiful pachyderms to come out and squish the squash, which they gleefully performed without hesitation to great audience acclaim. Once the gourds were sufficiently gored, the elephants enjoyed the yummy sweet fruit inside. This was just as good a treat as the fish-filled pumpkin for the otters. In fact, only ones not having a good time at the zoo was the pumpkins.