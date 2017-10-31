Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Elephants of the Oregon Zoo Gleefully Squish Some Giant Pumpkins to Celebrate the Fall Season

by at on

Squishing of the Pumpkins

To celebrate the autumn season, caretakers at the Oregon Zoo set out giant gourds of squash (including pumpkins) inside the elephant area and invited the beautiful pachyderms to come out and squish the squash, which they gleefully performed without hesitation to great audience acclaim. Once the gourds were sufficiently gored, the elephants enjoyed the yummy sweet fruit inside. This was just as good a treat as the fish-filled pumpkin for the otters. In fact, only ones not having a good time at the zoo was the pumpkins.


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy