To celebrate the autumn season, caretakers at the Oregon Zoo hollowed out a pumpkin, filled it with fish and tossed into the otter pool. Chaos ensued almost immediately as the resident raft of otters adorably competed for possession of the yummy Halloween bounty.

Just a 9 days earlier, one of the otter mums was busy teaching her baby how to swim.