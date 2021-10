Elephants of the Oregon Zoo Happily Squash Innocent Giant Pumpkins in Celebration of Autumn

During the 23rd annual Squishing of the Squash celebrating Autumn, the resident elephants at the Oregon Zoo had themselves a wonderful time stepping on innocent pumpkins just to get to the soft sweet flesh inside. One of the larger pachyderms of the group got in so close with a pumpkin that her trunk turned temporarily orange.

