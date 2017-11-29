Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Relieved Elephant Raises Her Trunk to Thank the Workers Who Rescued Her Baby from a Mud Hole

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Elephant Calf Rescue

A tiny baby elephant fell into a deep mudhole in Urulanthanni, Kerala, India and couldn’t escape despite the unsuccessful efforts of the herd. The next day, a group of compassionate workers from the Forest Department tirelessly dug at the hole until the calf was able to break free and rejoin the group. The mother of the calf was so thankful that she raised her trunk several times in gratitude.

This place is near the forest and elephants visit all the time. One day, a small elephant fell down the well. The other elephants tried to rescue their baby the entire night, but they failed. In the morning, the forest department rescued the baby and we could clearly see the mother elephant express her gratitude towards the rescuers.”

Mother Elephant Raising Trunk

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy