Concerned Herd of Elephants Work Together to Rescue Baby Elephant Stuck in Mud

A honeymooner captured the touching sight of a concerned herd of elephants using their immense bodies as a chain to pull a baby elephant out of a mud puddle where she was stuck.The larger elephants had been playing in the puddle when the little one fell in.

The baby elephant fell face first into the muddy water and disappeared! There was an immediate sense of panic in the entire herd; the elephants closest to the water rushed over and stretched their trunks desperately trying to pull the little one out. Nearly all the herd were trying, but the baby was just too small and weak to grab onto any of their outstretched trunks.”

When that didn’t work, a single elephant went into the puddle to keep the tired calf afloat, and the rest of the elephants fell in line to assist, moving the rescue to a shorter embankment. The herd let out a tremendous roar at the sight of their success.

Covered in mud and exhausted, the baby looked like it was ready to give up. But just then one of the herd members had a brilliant idea; it climbed down the embankment and went into the water with the baby.Once the one bigger elephant entered the water, another followed, and the two bigger elephants slowly prodded and guided the now tired baby to a less steep embankment. This made it easier for the baby to walk out of the mud without having to climb the steep embankment