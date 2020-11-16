An Electromechanical Lithophone That Plays Individual Notes in the Round Performs ‘You Can Call Me Al’

During the 2016 Cheltenham Music Festival in England, audio researcher Jay Harrison set up his bespoke Electromechanical Lithophone to play a pitch perfect individual note rendition of the Paul Simon song, “You Can Call Me Al” and the ELO song “Mr. Blue Sky”.

Electromechanical Lithophone performing Paul Simon’s “You Can Call Me Al”… performing ELO’s “Mr. Blue Sky” at the Parabola Arts Centre as part of Cheltenham Music Festival 2016.

Harrison created this incredible sound machine for his dissertation during his Creative Music Technology degree course at Staffordshire University.

Bespoke Electromechanical Instrument built as part of a dissertation undertaken on the Creative Music Technology degree course at Staffordshire University. …The audience is invited to step inside an enclosure of 24 tone bars crafted from North Welsh Green Slate; the bars are arranged in a large circle and mounted on modules that enable autonomous musical performance.

