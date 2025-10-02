Engineer Builds a Unique Electric Motorcycle Suit That Uses His Body to Connect the Wheels

Engineer Jake Carlini, who previously made a novel set of rollerblades out of two children’s bikes, created a unique electric motorcycle suit that required his body to make the connection between both wheels. The suit also featured a battery that powered the engine. Surprisingly, this odd invention worked, despite the discouraging argument he had with himself.

Well, after all this hard work, there was only one thing left to do. I had to suit up and see if this electric motorcycle suit was even going to work at all. So, here goes nothing. People love to throw around that word impossible, but what they really mean is that it’s too hard. But just because something isn’t easy doesn’t mean that it’s impossible.

