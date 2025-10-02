Engineer Builds a Unique Electric Motorcycle Suit That Uses His Body to Connect the Wheels

Engineer Jake Carlini, who previously made a novel set of rollerblades out of two children’s bikes, created a unique electric motorcycle suit that required his body to make the connection between both wheels. The suit also featured a battery that powered the engine. Surprisingly, this odd invention worked, despite the discouraging argument he had with himself.

Well, after all this hard work, there was only one thing left to do. I had to  suit up and see if this electric motorcycle suit was even going to work  at all. So, here goes nothing.  People love to throw around that word impossible, but what they really mean is  that it’s too hard. But just because something isn’t easy doesn’t mean that it’s impossible.

Bicycle Rollerblades

Creating Rollerblades Using a Pair of Kids’ Bicycles
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



Recent Posts