Creating Rollerblades Using a Pair of Kids’ Bicycles

Maker Jake Carlini created a novel set of rollerblades out of two children’s bikes.

I Built Bicycle Rollerblades.

He started with a larger set of bicycles, perhaps teenage size, but found that he was too high off the ground to balance correctly. He went back to the drawing board and located a starter bike model that worked perfectly. He purchased four, doubled up the tires on two of them, attached the boots he used on the original set, and took them for a ride. It all worked out in the end.

via The Awesomer