A Fabulous Cover of ‘Thunderstruck’ on Electric Harp

Musician Kristan Toczko played a fabulous cover of the AC/DC song Thunderstruck on an electric harp that was slung over her shoulder like a guitar. Toczko also shared a video showing the tuning and pattern she used to play the song.

Toczko also cleverly clapped back at someone who didn’t believe that she could play the song.

