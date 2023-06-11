How Hobbysts Drove the Resurgence of Electric Football

Electric Football is a classic board game that replicates the action of an NFL game on a vibrating board. The game, which was introduced in 1947, has become popular once again, and fans from all over the United States have come together to celebrate it. Tudor Games, the maker of the modern version of the game, commissioned a short film that shows how people from all walks of life come together to share this wonderful hobby.

Shattering preconceived notions, this short film gives a unique insight into the people behind the resurgence of Electric Football. An independent filmaker’s look at today’s Electric Football products, artists, and competitors.

Here’s a demonstration of how the game works.

Electric Football is one of the world’s most celebrated sports games. While two teams of football players still face off on the vibrating gridiron to create the action, that’s where the similarities end between our new NFL Electric Football games and previous Electric Football models, first made in 1947