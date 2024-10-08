A Clever Electric Bike That Looks Like a Street Electrical Box That Lets It Hide in Plain Sight When Parked

Frankie LaPenna rode the “Nomoto”, a very clever electric bike by Joey Ruiter that looks like a typical electrical box on the street when parked. This very realistic disguise lets the bike hide in plain sight while having an extremely low risk of being stolen and lets the rider always park for free.

This is the least likely to be stolen electric bike of all time. You can leave it sitting in front of thousands of people and no one will look at it. …Beneath all the metal panels is a regular e-bike purchased from the internet.

Ruiter explained the concept behind the design.

Ruiter…is about “trying to push design to the point of not being there.” The moto becomes a canvas for the graffiti, a bench for a moment of rest. It has a natural patina from being part of the city. …I wanted to create a piece that is museum-worthy that’s completely unnoticeable and so familiar, you’re just going to walk past it,”

via Born in Space