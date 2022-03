A Beautiful Cover of the Heartbreaking Beatles Song ‘Eleanor Rigby’ Performed on 11-String Alto Guitar

Swedish musician Göran Söllscher performed a beautiful cover of the heartbreaking song “Eleanor Rigby” by The Beatles on a stunning 11-string Bolin alto guitar. During his performance, Söllscher simultaneously played three different lines of music at once – the melody, the bass, and the background guitar, truly showcasing his immense talent for the instrument.

Söllscher also covered “Here, There, and Everywhere” and “The Long and Winding Road”.

via Boing Boing