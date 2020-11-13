Elaborate Hair Designs by Rob the Original Barber

Rob the Original (previously) is an incredibly talented barber in San Antonio, Texas who creates elaborate patterns and designs for his clients with the creative use of his clippers, dye, or a combination of both.

Known as one of the most recognizable barbers in the world to be able to do extraordinary hair cut designs. His talents don’t stop there, he has a very unique eye and ability to create art out of almost anything!

Rob’s work is so well-regarded that he was nominated for “Barber of the Year” through the American Influencer Awards.

