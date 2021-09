Elaborate Designs Carved Into Avocados

Daniele Barresi is an award-winning Italian carving artist and teacher working and living in Australia, who masterfully cuts gorgeously elaborate designs into unsuspecting fruits, vegetables, and soaps, has extended his line of avocado carvings. The soft, creamy center of the fruit encased inside a durable shell provides the perfect pallet for Barresi’s imagination.

via My Modern Met