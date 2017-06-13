Gorgeous Designs Elaborately Carved Into Fruits, Vegetables and Soaps

Daniele Barresi is an award-winning Italian carving artist and teacher working and living in Australia, who masterfully cuts gorgeously elaborate designs into unsuspecting fruits, vegetables and soaps. Included amongst this produce is a beautiful avocado cameo, a floral display inside a stalk of broccoli, a rose into a garlic clove, the start of a design inside a melon and a little bird made out of turquoise soap. Baressi wrote about his love for this art on Bored Panda.

My name is Daniele Barresi, I am 26 and I am from Bagnara Calabra (RC), Italy. I started carving at the age of 7 and I describe this period like the best in my life. …When I touch my knife, my mind gives up to the heart and it transmits directly, to the hands, giving different forms to the decorations. It’s like magic.