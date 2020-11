Japanese food artist Koh Ikeda creates soft, comfy egg blankets that he drapes over adorably sleeping animals that he made out of rice. Ikeda likes to have fun with food and seeks to please children (and grown ups) with his whimsical creations.

(translated) Children’s smiles and food are the sources of my activity. For good health! Happily! Delicious! The motto is the food you want to cook.