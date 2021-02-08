Edward Scissorhands’ Son Edgar Drives Hands Free in a Super Bowl 2021 Ad for the All Electric Cadillac Lyriq

The Super Bowl 2021 ad for the Cadillac Lyriq pays homage to the classic story of Edward Scissorhands. In this updated version Edward’s son, Edgar (Timothée Chalamet) is now the one who is constantly destroying things without intention and creating gorgeous sculptures where they are not needed. When Edgar is finally barred from riding the bus due to his constant snipping of the stop request cord, his super supportive mom Kim Boggs (Winona Ryder) cheerfully goes out and buys him a car that he can drive without having to his awkwardly sharpened hands.

