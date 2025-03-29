The Deliberately Thoughtful Editing Behind the Sublime Season Two Finale of ‘Severance’

Apple released a short documentary showing the thoughtfulness behind the editing of the sublime Severance season two finale. Director Ben Stiller, lead editor Geoffrey Richman, music director Teddy Shapiro, and other team members talk about the deliberate decisions that are made in order to evoke specific moods and feelings in certain scenes.

Geoffrey Richman, supervising editor on the global hit Apple Original workplace thriller, shares his creative process, why Mac is an indispensable tool, and his thoughts on who’s behind the video editing at Lumon.

The finale episode, along with the rest of the series, was edited on a Mac mini, an iMac, and a MacBook Pro.

Director Ben Stiller and lead editor Geoffrey Richman break down the important relationship between editing and storytelling as they dive into how the thrilling season finale of Severance was edited on Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro.

The Lumon Terminal Pro is featured on the Apple site as an Apple TV+ promotion.

