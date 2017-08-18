Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Incredible Power of Eddie Vedder’s Voice as Heard Through Isolated Vocal Tracks

by at on

NetMusic has captured the sheer power of Eddie Vedder‘s voice as heard through isolated studio vocal tracks in such Pearl Jam songs as “I’m Alive” and “Black” which are then matched to live footage. Like the video with isolated Beach Boys harmonies, these music-less videos are a bit disconcerting, but the unique beauty of Vedder’s voice comes quickly shining through.

This is a ‘vocals only’ version of “Alive” by Pearl Jam, highlighting the unique voice of Eddie Vedder. (Guitar solo included.) This is the original studio recording matched to the live footage (took a lot of effort to match the footage so perfectly).

via reddit

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy