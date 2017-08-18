The Incredible Power of Eddie Vedder’s Voice as Heard Through Isolated Vocal Tracks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NetMusic has captured the sheer power of Eddie Vedder‘s voice as heard through isolated studio vocal tracks in such Pearl Jam songs as “I’m Alive” and “Black” which are then matched to live footage. Like the video with isolated Beach Boys harmonies, these music-less videos are a bit disconcerting, but the unique beauty of Vedder’s voice comes quickly shining through.

This is a ‘vocals only’ version of “Alive” by Pearl Jam, highlighting the unique voice of Eddie Vedder. (Guitar solo included.) This is the original studio recording matched to the live footage (took a lot of effort to match the footage so perfectly).