Eddie Van Halen Plays a Guitar Riff Outside the Bathroom in a 2009 Clip From ‘Two and a Half Men’

In a 2009 clip from the seventh season premiere of Two and a Half Men entitled “818-jklpuzo”, a desperate Charlie finds himself in need of a bathroom but finds it occupied. After a few seconds, the door opened revealing Eddie Van Halen and his famous striped guitar.

A surprised Charlie then asked about bringing the guitar into the bathroom with him, the great EVH responded that it’s always good to be prepared for inspiration. He then broke out into a really tasty bespoke riff.