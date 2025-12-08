Kind Man Raises $1.7 Million Dollars to Help 88 Year Old Veteran Whose Pension Was Taken From Him

During his tour of the United States in 2025, Australian “kindness spreader” Sam Weidenhofer encountered widower Ed Bambas who was working the checkout at the local Meijer store in Brighton, Michigan. Bambas, an 88 year old US Army veteran, went back to work after his pension and health insurance from his years working in the automotive industry were abruptly taken away in 2012, despite the fact that he retired in 1999. Bambas’ wife had become ill around that time and the bills for her medical treatment had put him deeply into debt. Sadly, she passed away in 2018.

Ed is 88 years old, an Army veteran, and he still works five days a week, eight hours a day. He has never received the pension he earned after a lifetime of hard work, and he lost his wife years ago. Despite everything, Ed shows up every day with quiet dignity, strength, and perseverance. His story is a stark reminder that too many of our seniors, especially veterans face incredible challenges just to survive.

Weidenhofer wanted to make Bambas’ story public to help him out, so he created a GoFundMe account that received more than $1.7 million in donations. This money will help Bambas get out of the massive medical debt he has incurred and retire comfortably.

After creator Samuel Weidenhofer met him and shared his story online, he launched a GoFundMe so Ed could finally retire with some security. …Within days the fundraiser passed the one million dollar mark, with tens of thousands of people donating to help cover Ed’s living costs and medical needs so he can enjoy his later years without standing on his feet at work.

This type of kindness and empathy of this meeting touched the thousands of people who donated whatever they could to help Bambas and recognize the service he’s given to the country, both in military and in private life.

His reaction to the news has been emotional, and the campaign is now being held up as an example of how quickly social media can rally around someone who deserves a break. …Ed fought for his country, he worked his whole life, and now it’s our turn to fight for him. If you’ve ever been moved by someone’s courage, if you believe our elders and veterans deserve dignity, please consider contributing.

@itssozer Ed is 88. A Veteran. A man who kept working because of $225K+ in debt he didn’t want to leave to his family. ?? And today… we handed him a check for $1.77 million. He cried. We cried. And his life is forever changed. ??? Thank you to everyone who made this miracle possible. This is so much bigger than Ed, it’s proof that humanity is still beautiful… #love #kind #veteran ? original sound – Samuel Weidenhofer