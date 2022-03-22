Gorgeous Timelapse Montages Showcasing the Annual Short-Lived Blooms of Various Echinopsis Cacti

EchinopsisFreak shared a couple of truly gorgeous timelapse montages of the annual short-lived blooms of a variety of Echinopsis Cacti. These blooms are particularly unique as the flowers arrive overnight and only last for less than a day before wilting.

Echinopsis cactus flowers bloom overnight and the flowers last for only a day. Actually, the flowers are at their peak beauty for an hour or two at the most.

The two timelapses were taken from 2014 and 2015 blooms within a personal collection.

The cacti shown in this video come from my collection. The evening when it looks like a plant’s flowers are about to bloom, I bring it indoors to image. Most of the clips in this montage show approximately 8 hours of change as the flowers open and bloom.

