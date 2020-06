Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Artist Chris Toledo creates highly detailed miniature home interiors from the early 20th Century that are to 1:12 to actual size. Toledo’s remarkable attention to detail imbues each of his miniatures with distinct historical flair and architectural knowledge from the era.

Many of Toledo’s works are available for purchase through his online store.

via Nag on the Lake