Bald Eagle Dad Returns Quickly to His Kids After Flying Away From the Nest During a 5.3 Earthquake

by at on

https://youtu.be/tV_mTPX--Bg

When a 5.3 earthquake hit near Los Angeles on Thursday, April 5, 2018, a startled bald eagle father (A40) on Santa Cruz Island who was standing guard over his three young hatchlings briefly flew away from the nest perhaps to check out what was happening. Unfortunately, the tiny babies were left all alone. The father quickly returned, noting that everyone was safe.

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake near the island – rocks and shakes the nest and camera housing today at 12:28pm PST. A-40 (Dad) is on the nest and becomes frightened and flies off the nest as we see it shaking violently. A-40 returns quickly to the nest. The earthquake was over quickly and thankfully the babies are fine.

Dad Returns

A40 is actually a doting father who happily helps his mate feed the triplets.

The three hatchlings and their parents can be viewed through an Explore.org live cam

