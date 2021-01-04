Dwight Schrute Opts Out of ‘The Matrix’ In a Previously Unseen Cold Open for the Ninth Season of ‘The Office’

In a previously unseen cold open for the ninth season of The Office, a newly promoted Dwight Schrute finds himself at the center of an elaborate prank for which Jim and Pam recreated parts of The Matrix, which includes a black cat and a mysterious twin. Dwight goes further and further down the rabbit hole, yet once he a choice is presented by Hank the security guard (the late Hugh Dane) who reveals himself to be Dorpheus, brother to Morpheus, Dwight ultimately chooses his own happiness.

