How Subjective Use of the Dutch Angle Camera Technique Evokes Disorienting Doubt Within a Scene

In a tilted episode of one of his truly insightful video essays, host Jack Nugent of the series Now You See It explains how the subjective Dutch Angle Camera technique originated, how it was implemented and how it has been used to evoke disorienting doubt in how the audience views the scene. Nugent also provides excellent examples of how the technique has been used effectively as well as examples of how it has not.

The Dutch Angle has a very revealing history, showing us the birth of subjective and experimental cinema. Let’s take a look at some of the most important Dutch Angle’s of all time and see how they frame the great Dutch Angles of today.

