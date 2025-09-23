A Flawless Birmingham Mashup Combining Duran Duran’s ‘Rio’ With Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’

Duran Duran shared an incredibly flawless mashup that combined their 1982 hit song “Rio” with the Black Sabbath song “Paranoid”, creating what they called “Rionoid”. While their styles are completely disparate from one another, the fellow Birmingham, England bands sound right at home together.

Who can we thank for capturing that secret gig many years ago??? Ladies and gentleman, Duran Sabbath with “Rionoid”

via The Awesomer

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



