A Flawless Birmingham Mashup Combining Duran Duran’s ‘Rio’ With Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’

Duran Duran shared an incredibly flawless mashup that combined their 1982 hit song “Rio” with the Black Sabbath song “Paranoid”, creating what they called “Rionoid”. While their styles are completely disparate from one another, the fellow Birmingham, England bands sound right at home together.

Who can we thank for capturing that secret gig many years ago??? Ladies and gentleman, Duran Sabbath with “Rionoid”

via The Awesomer