Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How the Shepard Tone Auditory Illusion Creates an Overwhelming Sense of Urgency in ‘Dunkirk’

by at on

In an insightful essay for Vox, video editor Christophe Haubursin takes a pretty detailed looked at how director Chris Nolan and composer Hans Zimmer employ certain sounds to add an additional emotional layer to a scene. One such technique featured in the film Dunkirk, is the use of the Shepard Tone – a tri-tone auditory illusion of scales going on without end – which can create an overwhelming sense of anxiety, urgency and tension.

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is a nerve-wracking movie. Three separate storylines tell the tale of the famed World War II evacuation in a intense two hours of film. A lot of that feeling has to do with how the film’s score uses Shepard tones — layered sound waves that simulate a constant ascent in tone — to create a sensation of building tension.


Related Laughing Squid Posts





Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.
Privacy Policy