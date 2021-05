Archer David Blumineck quite adeptly demonstrated the various ways in which different Dungeons & Dragons Character Classes would use their respective bow and arrow. Included are the Ranger, Fighter, Rogue, Monk, Druid, Barbarian, Wizard, Warlock, Cleric, and a very elegant Bard.

Does the last one count as a thirst trap? Asking for a friend. Toss a coin to your archer.