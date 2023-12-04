The US Postal Service Issues Forever Stamps in Honor of the 50th Anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons

The United States Postal Service released a wonderfully detailed series of “Forever” stamps in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the iconic role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. The series, which features fantastical characters and creatures from the game, was designed by artist Greg Breeding and will be available in 2024.

This stamp release marks the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, described by its owners as the World’s Greatest Role-playing Game, which has become a cultural phenomenon. …The pane of 20 stamps features 10 different designs that highlight characters, creatures, and encounters familiar to players of the game. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps and pane with existing illustrations.