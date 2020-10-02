Natalie Sideserf, the very talented cake artist and co-owner of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas explained in a helpful, step-by-step tutorial video, how to make a “realistic” Dungeons & Dragons “Beholder” cake.

See how I made this Beholder CAKE from ‘Dungeons & Dragons’!

During her presentation, Sideserf went a bit into the history of this original monster.