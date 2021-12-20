An Hour Long Dumpster Fire Christmas Yule Log Video

Real Life Ambience has quite amusingly put together a rather cozy hour long dumpster fire as a yule log video that celebrates the holidays of 2021 in a distinctly expressive style. The soundtrack is of a calming, crackling fire with the visual of the seminal green dumpster with its contents on fire outside of a window where a young woman is relaxing with a warm drink in a comfy chair.

Curl up by this hot dumpster fire for some relaxing real life ambience! Fall asleep to the sounds of the world around us. 1 Hour of fire sounds for the whole family.